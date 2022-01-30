US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.70 Million

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $246.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.40 million. US Ecology reported sales of $241.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 96.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

