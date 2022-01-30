USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $3.80 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

