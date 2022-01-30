USDX (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012651 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars.

