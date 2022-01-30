Validity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $75,751.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00009562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $75,751.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00456947 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,499,072 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,947 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.