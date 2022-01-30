Validity (VAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,698.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00009698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $73,698.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00471869 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,498,689 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,564 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

