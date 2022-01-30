VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,063,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $126.01.

