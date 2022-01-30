Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

