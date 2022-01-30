Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.