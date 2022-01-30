Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.