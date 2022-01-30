Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.