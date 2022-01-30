Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after buying an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 311,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 418,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $86.46 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

