Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

