Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $7,946,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

