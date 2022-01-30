Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 38.7% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

