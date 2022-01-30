Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 40.8% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,965. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 416.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

