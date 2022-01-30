Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 40.8% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,965. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
