VAULT Price Hits $3.73 on Top Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. VAULT has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $880.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00009838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,688 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

