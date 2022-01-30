VAULT (VAULT) Price Reaches $3.73

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $3.73 or 0.00009838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $880.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,688 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

