VAULT (VAULT) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $832.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00009642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,688 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.