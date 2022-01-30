VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0511 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.29 billion and $178.23 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008357 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

