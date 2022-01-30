Vectorspace AI One Day Trading Volume Hits $704,098.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $102.70 million and $704,098.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00006907 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00250644 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.92 or 0.01131010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,573,811 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

