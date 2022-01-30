Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 353,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,742. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $233,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

