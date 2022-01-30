Vega Protocol Price Hits $6.28 on Major Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.44 million and $2.81 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.28 or 0.00016704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00108042 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414,738 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

