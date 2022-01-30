Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $959,317.20 and approximately $282.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.13 or 0.99925456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00247997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00160292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00313839 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

