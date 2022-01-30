Venus Achieves Market Cap of $91.37 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $7.65 or 0.00020673 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and $8.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,260.94 or 1.00664678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00512047 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

