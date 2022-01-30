Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 625.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Verano stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

