Verge (XVG) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $158.08 million and $5.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00287740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,494,993,338 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

