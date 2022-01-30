Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.73% of Verisk Analytics worth $235,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after purchasing an additional 609,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,408 shares of company stock valued at $64,354,064. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.