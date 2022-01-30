Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $32.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.47 billion and the lowest is $31.30 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

