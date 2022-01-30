VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $36.33 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $36.33 million and $19,019.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,583,549 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

