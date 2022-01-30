Vesper Hits Market Cap of $28.59 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 13% against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $28.59 million and $99,912.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00009128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,458,680 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

