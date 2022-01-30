Vesper Price Reaches $3.50 (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00009233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $29.62 million and $454,900.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,458,006 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.