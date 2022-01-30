Vexanium (VEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $198,791.00

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Vexanium has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Vexanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vexanium has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $198,791.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

