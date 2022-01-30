VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

VGP stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.00. VGP has a 1-year low of $201.20 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VGP from €240.00 ($272.73) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

