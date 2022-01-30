Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,720 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Victory Capital worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

