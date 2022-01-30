Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,353,000 after buying an additional 124,713 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,174,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

NYSE ABC opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.