Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 58,202 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

