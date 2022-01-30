Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

