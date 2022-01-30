Vidya Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Vidya has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $297,048.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,115,478 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

