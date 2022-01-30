VIG Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $280.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

