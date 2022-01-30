VINchain Price Reaches $0.0050 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.98 million and $222,177.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108566 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

