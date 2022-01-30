Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,720,379 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

