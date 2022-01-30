Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 113.7% in January

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 113.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $4.48 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

