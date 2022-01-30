Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of VGI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,012. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.