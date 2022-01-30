Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 92,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTO. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

