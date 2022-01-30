Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vista Outdoor worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

