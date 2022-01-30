Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vista Outdoor worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 109,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.