Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $98,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $297,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $142.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.