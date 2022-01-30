VITE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,032,105,743 coins and its circulating supply is 499,534,632 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.