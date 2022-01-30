Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 6.01% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Viveon Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

