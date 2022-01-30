VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the December 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

